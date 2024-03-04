The government of Zimbabwe has approved a $45 million fund for renewable energy projects. The announcement coincides with the licensing of 10 independent power producers to generate 271 MW of renewable energy, including 116 MW of solar. Zimbabwe has approved a $45 million fund to support renewable energy solutions. Local media outlets have reported that the investment includes $10 million from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund, alongside an additional $35 million from the government of Zimbabwe and local partners such as the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe ...

