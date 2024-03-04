Italy's most important event for renewable energy took place last week in Rimini with a 41% increase in visitors and about 30% growth in the number of participating brands. This reflects the sustained growth of the Italian PV sector and also underscores the expansion of the trade show, which is now Europe's second-largest PV event after Germany's SmarterE - Intersolar. From pv magazine Italy The Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) has revealed that the numbers of its KEY - The Energy Transition Expo trade show, which was held last week in Rimini, Italy - has exceeded all expectations. The event ...

