Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/26/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
90,4223
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/27/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
90,1769
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/28/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
91,5882
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/29/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
92,9284
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/1/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
92,8373
XPAR
TOTAL
105 265
91,5906
