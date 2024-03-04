OQ Chemicals declares Force Majeure for certain products manufactured at the Oberhausen, Germany site due to a significant disruption at a raw material supplier.

On February 27, a substantial operational disruption occurred at a raw material supplier's synthesis gas unit located at the OQ Chemicals' Oberhausen site. The site partner produces technical gases, including synthesis gas, which is supplied to OQ Chemicals as raw material for further processing. The affected unit of the raw material supplier was automatically shut down. Four people underwent precautionary medical examinations and were discharged from the hospital the same day.

The halt in synthesis gas production leads to supply constraints for certain products manufactured by OQ Chemicals in Oberhausen until further notice, including Isobutyraldehyde, n-Butyraldehyde, n-Butanol, i-Butanol, 2-Ethylhexanol, n-Butyl acetate, n-Butylamine (all grades), TCD Alcohol DM, Neopentyl Glycol, n-Propionaldehyde, Isovaleraldehyde, 2-Methylbutyric acid, 2-Ethylhexanoic acid, n-Butyric acid, Isobutyric acid, Isononanoic acid, Isopentanoic acid, Isovaleric acid, n-Valeric acid, OXSOFT 3G8, and OXFILM 351.

Currently, OQ Chemicals is unable to provide more detailed information on the duration of the situation. However, the company has already informed its customers and is actively working to minimize the impact on supply chains and resume production as soon as possible.

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information is available at https://chemicals.oq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304809574/en/

Contacts:

OQ Chemicals GmbH, Rheinpromenade 4a, 40789 Monheim am Rhein, Germany

Dr. Ina Werxhausen, Communications and Press Relations

Phone: +49 (0)2173 9993-3152, sc.communications@OQ.com