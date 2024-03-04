Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 26 to March 01, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
26/02/2024
371,252
58.906692
21,869,227.22
XPAR
26/02/2024
150,974
58.908511
8,893,653.54
CEUX
26/02/2024
29,007
58.907248
1,708,722.54
TQEX
26/02/2024
25,767
58.909254
1,517,914.75
AQEU
27/02/2024
347,533
59.493558
20,675,974.69
XPAR
27/02/2024
140,313
59.495277
8,347,960.80
CEUX
27/02/2024
26,231
59.496865
1,560,662.27
TQEX
27/02/2024
23,723
59.499425
1,411,504.86
AQEU
28/02/2024
349,538
59.333063
20,739,160.17
XPAR
28/02/2024
139,738
59.333453
8,291,138.06
CEUX
28/02/2024
26,075
59.333349
1,547,117.08
TQEX
28/02/2024
23,649
59.335019
1,403,213.86
AQEU
29/02/2024
348,520
59.297976
20,666,530.60
XPAR
29/02/2024
141,215
59.297587
8,373,708.75
CEUX
29/02/2024
26,136
59.297982
1,549,812.06
TQEX
29/02/2024
23,629
59.300025
1,401,200.29
AQEU
01/03/2024
363,560
59.484402
21,626,149.19
XPAR
01/03/2024
128,338
59.480117
7,633,559.26
CEUX
01/03/2024
24,079
59.479771
1,432,213.41
TQEX
01/03/2024
21,923
59.481554
1,304,014.11
AQEU
Total
2,731,200
59.297539
161,953,437.49
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
@TotalEnergies lTotalEnergies lTotalEnergies lTotalEnergies
Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304135426/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com