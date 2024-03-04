Tarsus Redefines Financial Strategy by Combining Innovative Outsourced Accounting, CFO, Finance, and Transaction Services

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Tarsus, a trailblazing accounting, financial, and transaction services firm, is proud to announce its official re-branding and expanding industry and service line expertise to become a one-stop finance and accounting solution.



VentureCount, RTA Group, California Business Solutions, AdminAssist, GovCon Accountants, and Tarsus CFO - are now Tarsus. For over 20 years, Tarsus has worked with businesses of all sizes and industries across the US.

As Tarsus, we are a leading advisory firm in personalized outsourced CFO services, M&A, accounting, payroll, finance, and transactional services designed to help you scale your business and build value by providing access to unparalleled financial experts. Our industry focus includes emerging growth companies (private equity and venture capital funded businesses), health & consumer services, industrial and manufacturing, professional & business services, technology, and high growth, from early stage to the middle market.

Tarsus has two specialized divisions exclusive to government contractors and staffing agencies: GovCon and AdminAssist. Our GovCon division provides complete turnkey, full-service FAR/DCAA-compliant managed accounting services to government contractors nationwide. AdminAssist offers specialized services for staffing agencies, which include accounting, payroll, invoicing, CFO services, and more.

In an era where financial stability is paramount, Tarsus steps forward as a strategic partner for companies seeking to fortify their financial foundations. The outsourced accounting and financial intelligence services offered by Tarsus are tailor-made to address businesses' unique challenges while lessening financial burdens. In particular, our fractional and interim CFO services go beyond traditional financial management, allowing us to act as a strategic partner who can spur growth and equity value by leveraging industry-specific insights. Coupled with our recurring accounting services, you will have the right data at the right time.

We stand apart with our commitment to simplifying accounting and finance, allowing you to focus on your business's core competencies while leaving the intricacies of financial management to our team of seasoned experts. Our company's approach is rooted in the belief that a streamlined financial infrastructure can act as a catalyst for sustained success for your company, in addition to safeguarding against audits.

Key highlights of the Tarsus's Financial Intelligence suite include:

Accounting & Reporting Services: Bookkeeping, Accounting, Controller Services

Bookkeeping, Accounting, Controller Services Compliance, Tax, & Payroll : Audit Preparation & Support, Payroll Services, Tax Planning, Compliance, Credits & Advisory

: Audit Preparation & Support, Payroll Services, Tax Planning, Compliance, Credits & Advisory Financial Management & Strategy : CFO Services; Support & Advisory, Financial Planning & Analysis

: CFO Services; Support & Advisory, Financial Planning & Analysis Transaction Services: M&A Advisory & Support, Capital & Funding Support

In a rapidly evolving business landscape, Tarsus emerges as a beacon of financial expertise and provides a roadmap for financial empowerment. We offer over two decades of industry experience and in-depth knowledge of best practices, financial strategy, GAAP accounting, tax credits, FAR/DCAA compliance accounting for government contractors, and much more.

If your business aspires to navigate the intricate world of accounting and finance with precision, Tarsus is the partner that can help transform challenges and roadblocks into opportunities.

For media inquiries or to learn more about Tarsus and our services, please contact:

About Tarsus

Tarsus is a leading accounting and financial firm that offers outsourced CFO services, M&A, accounting, payroll, finance, and transactional services. With a commitment to simplifying finance and empowering businesses, Tarsus provides strategic solutions to build equity, streamline operations, and navigate the complexities of the financial landscape with confidence. For more information, visit www.tarsus.pro.

