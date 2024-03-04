Global Rubber Molding Market is Being Shaped by Heightened Demand rising from the Automotive and Construction Sectors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The growth of rubber molding is fueled by a surge in automotive and construction industries, alongside advancements in rubber materials and technology. South Korea and Japan are emerging as frontrunners, showcasing impressive growth rates. Dive deeper into Future Market Insights' study to explore the factors driving this market's expansion and its future potential.

NEWARK, Del., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rubber molding market is expected to experience significant growth, rising from US$ 54.2 billion in 2024 to US$ 109.3 billion by 2034, with a 7.3% CAGR through 2034. The market's expansion is also fueled by continuous advancements in rubber material technologies, stringent regulatory standards, and an emphasis on energy efficiency. Challenges such as volatile raw material prices, competition from low-cost producers, and environmental concerns pose potential obstacles.

South Korea is emerging as a strong player in the rubber molding market, with a robust CAGR of 9.0% projected from 2024 to 2034. This growth is driven by the country's technological prowess and expertise in precision molding techniques. Japan is also gaining dominance with a steady growth rate projected at 8.7% CAGR, driven by its reputation for precision engineering and innovation, particularly in automotive and electronics applications.

The global rubber molding industry highly depends on materials like ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), renowned for its exceptional properties and versatile applications across various sectors. EPDM is widely used in automotive sealing systems, construction roofing membranes, and electrical insulation, highlighting its dominance in the market. Transfer molding is also preferred, offering precise control over material distribution and production efficiency, particularly in industries requiring complex geometries and tight tolerances.

Despite the promising growth prospects, the industry faces challenges such as supply chain disruptions, regulatory restrictions, and competition from alternative materials. However, with continuous investment in research and development, adherence to quality standards, and adoption of sustainable practices, the rubber molding market is poised for sustained expansion. Key players like Continental AG, Freudenberg and Co., Sumitomo Riko, Federal-Mogul Corporation, NOK Corporation, and Hutchinson SA are expected to shape the market's trajectory.

"The demand for rubber-molded components is expected to rise due to technological advancements and the need for sustainable manufacturing practices. Medical devices and equipment rely heavily on rubber-molded products, presenting lucrative prospects for market players. The development of innovative rubber formulations and smart manufacturing technologies will unlock new avenues for growth in the market", says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Transfer molding propels the rubber molding market with an annual 7.1 % CAGR.

Ethylene propylene diene monomer lead in the rubber molding industry, accounting for 6.8 % of CAGR.

The rubber molding market in South Korea has the potential to increase at 9.0% CAGR through 2034.

The rubber molding in Japan is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2034

The rubber molding market in the United Kingdom is predicted to rise by a remarkable 8.3% CAGR through 2034.

The rubber molding in China is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2034.

The rubber molding in the United States is estimated to rise at 7.5% CAGR through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The rubber molding market is witnessing significant growth due to the expansion strategies of major companies. These companies utilize technological advancements to meet the increasing demand for precision-engineered rubber products. Manufacturers also focus on expanding their production capacities and establishing a strong presence in emerging markets. This approach helps them capitalize on automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer goods opportunities. By adopting a global strategy and staying aligned with market trends, these companies are driving the growth of the rubber molding market on a worldwide scale.

Key Companies in the Market

Continental AG

Freudenberg and Co.

Sumitomo Riko

Federal-Mogul Corporation

NOK Corporation

Hutchinson SA

RotaDyne Precision Engineering Private Limited

Dow Chemical Company

Vuteq USA Inc.

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Cooper Standard Buildings Inc.

DANA Holding Corporation

Recent Developments:

Desma invested in mold-making operations in Kentucky on November 2, 2023, which accounted for 15% of the total sales.

TruArc Partners acquired Molded Devices, Inc. on August 8, 2022, to gain exposure to medical device manufacturing.

Evco Plastics Inc. acquired a facility near Calhoun, Georgia, on April 12, 2021, to expand its capabilities by incorporating white room and LSR molding processes.

King Steel Machinery Co. introduced the world's first dual-color rubber injection molding machine on November 2, 2020, featuring dual shots for hard and soft materials, multi-injector, and multi-mold designs.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Transfer Molding

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Others

By Material:

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Natural Rubber (NR)

Others

By End User:

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Sports

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

