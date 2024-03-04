Anzeige
Montag, 04.03.2024
The Dixie Group 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2023 Earnings Release on Friday, March 8th, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows: 877-407-0989
Conference ID No. 13744839

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows: 877-660-6853
Conference ID No: 13744839

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of soft and hard surface floor coverings to higher-end residential customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, and Trucor brands.

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
