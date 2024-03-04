Quallys Syok Segarnya Revolutionizes Casual Dining Experience with Quantum Metal Merchant Payment System

GEORGETOWN, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Quallys Syok Segarnya, a neighbourhood favourite renowned for its mouth-watering Malay food, offered at an affordable price for all Malaysians, has set a new standard in the hospitality industry with the introduction of the Quantum Metal (QM) merchant payment system. This groundbreaking initiative makes Quallys Syok Segarnya the first restaurant in the world to accept payment in the form of gold offered by Quantum Metal, ushering in a new era of convenience, security, and innovation in the casual dining experience.

"With the introduction of the QM merchant payment system, we are not only offering our patrons a convenient way to pay for their meals but also embracing the future of digital currency," said Alvin Poh, the founder of Quallys Syok Segarnya. "At Quallys Syok Segarnya, we always strive to enhance the casual dining experience for our customers."

At Quallys Syok Segarnya, we prioritize rewarding our esteemed customers with tangible benefits. Through our collaboration with Quantum Metal , we are delighted to unveil the GAE20X gold rewards program. With every transaction, customers receive a 5% rebate from Quallys, which is then utilized to procure gold in multiples of 20 from Quantum Metal. This gold is then generously rewarded to customers at no additional charge, ensuring that each visit to Quallys Syok Segarnya leaves a lasting impression.

Here's a step-by-step breakdown of how the QM Gold Program works:

Purchase Gold on the App: Assume your bill is RM85. Through the QM app, customers can effortlessly purchase RM100 worth of gold.

. With the collaboration between Quallys Syok Segarnya and Quantum Metal, we realize the concept of "earn back what you've spent."

"We believe that the QM merchant payment system represents the future of commerce," said Kak Ayu, the co-founder of Quallys Syok Segarnya. "Not only does it offer unparalleled convenience and security, but it also aligns with our commitment to sustainability and innovation."

Embracing our commitment to accessibility and affordability, Quallys Syok Segarnya is proud to announce plans to expand its presence with 20 outlets nationwide within the next two years. Our mission is simple: to bring quality food to more families at affordable prices. We are honoured to be recognized as "Your Neighbours' Daily Food," dedicated to serving every Malaysian with delicious, wholesome meals that enrich their daily lives.

Join us at Quallys Syok Segarnya and embark on a culinary journey. Experience the fusion of fresh seafood, authentic Malaysian flavours, and innovative payment solutions that redefine the casual dining experience. For more information, follow us on Facebook at Quallys Syok Segarnya .

About Quallys Syok Segarnya:

Located at 567, Jalan Masjid Negeri, Taman Gelugur, 11600 George Town, Pulau Pinang, Quallys Syok Segarnya is committed to providing a casual dining experience, offering a diverse selection of fresh seafood, authentic Malaysian cooking techniques, and affordable prices tailored to suit every palate.

About Quantum Metal Sdn. Bhd.

Quantum Metal Sdn. Bhd. (1011907U) is a prominent gold bullion distributor in Malaysia, established on July 30, 2012, with a paid-up capital of RM10,000,000.00. With a core business focused on providing 99.99% premium gold products to various sectors, including government bodies, banks, financial institutions, merchants, and individual dealers, Quantum Metal has become a trusted partner in the Malaysian market. Under the visionary leadership of Dato' Lim Khong Soon, the Founder and Group Managing Director, Quantum Metal continues to excel in the gold distribution industry, showcasing innovation, integrity, and financial success.

