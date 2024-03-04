Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe SA (Paris:PUB):

Period from February 26 to March 1, 2024

(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 31, 2023)

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the

Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of

the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG CGET EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Identity code of

the financial

instrument Day of the

transaction Total number of

shares

purchased Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the

shares Gross

Consideration Venue PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 26-Feb-2024 27,000 98.4240 2,657,448.00 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 27-Feb-2024 26,000 98.2247 2,553,842.20 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 28-Feb-2024 27,600 98.5273 2,719,353.48 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 29-Feb-2024 27,369 98.0565 2,683,708.35 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 01-Mar-2024 30,000 97.5424 2,926,272.00 XPAR Rounded to four decimal places Total: 137,969 98.1425 13,540,624.03

A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website:

(https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 101,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.comTwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube Viva la Difference!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304802445/en/

Contacts:

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield

Corporate Communications

+ 33 1 44 43 70 75

amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com

Jean-Michel Bonamy

Investor Relations

+ 33 1 44 43 74 88

jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com

Lorène Fleury

Investor Relations

+ 33 1 44 43 57 24

lorene.fleury@publicisgroupe.com

Maxine Miller

Investor Relations

+ 33 1 44 43 74 21

maxine.miller@publicisgroupe.com