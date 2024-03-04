Anzeige
Montag, 04.03.2024
PR Newswire
04.03.2024 | 20:54
Morinaga and World Athletics Announce New Sponsorship Agreement

Agreement covers World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25

GLASGOW, Scotland, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morinaga & Co. (Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Eijiro Ota) announces that it has signed an agreement with World Athletics to become a Global Supporter of World Athletics and its World Athletics Series Events.

Morinaga

The agreement which spans from 2024 to 2025, will cover the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, which are set to be held in the Japanese capital next year. As a Global Supporter of World Athletics, Morinaga will make every effort to contribute to the development of athletics in Japan and around the world.

Hideki Matsunaga, Director and Senior Executive Officer of Morinaga, said: "We are grateful to World Athletics for this wonderful opportunity. The World Athletics Championships is an opportunity for athletes, officials and supporters from many countries around the world to come together in celebration of sport. We hope that they will be able to learn about and appreciate the sports nutrition knowledge we have cultivated over the years and used to create the nutritional supplements and snacks born in Japan such as "in Jelly," "in Bar," and "HI-CHEW," which we proudly recommend."

Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, said: "We are excited to be entering in a new sponsorship agreement with Morinaga, especially ahead of our World Championships Tokyo 25 which is taking place in the Japanese capital next year."

"Morinaga is a great partner for World Athletics as its energy products can benefit athletes during their gruelling training regimes and our fans will be able to enjoy their confectionary products as they watch and enjoy the world's number one Olympic sport."

Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, and Hideki Matsunaga, Director and Senior Executive Officer of Morinaga, at World Athletics Championships in Glasgow

Morinaga Product Information

