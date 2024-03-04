Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2024) - Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market making services agreement (the "Agreement") with Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG") to provide market making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") policies (the "Services"). ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Effective March 1, 2024, the Company engaged ITG to provide the Services for a monthly service fee of $5,000 plus applicable taxes. The agreement is for an initial term of one year and will renew for additional one-month terms unless one of the parties provides thirty days written notice of termination or the agreement is terminated by either party for cause.

There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive common shares or options to acquire common shares as compensation for the Services. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. ITG is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc.

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost market making firm, ITG provides market making and liquidity provider services that are objective and focused. ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Aion Therapeutic is a forward-thinking business within the health and wellness sector with a diverse portfolio of intellectual property. With a commitment to innovation and transformative solutions, the Company is poised to drive positive change to redefine the boundaries of health and wellness.

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Services, ITG's engagement to provide the Services, and ITG's ability to maintain a reasonable market for and improve the liquidity of the Company's common shares. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, such as, without limitation, the risk that the parties will be unable to receive, in a timely manner, necessary, regulatory and other third party approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.

In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

