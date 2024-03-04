Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced seven (7) per cent stake acquisition of Safety Strips Tech Corp. and has paid $50,000 cash and three million (3,000,000) common shares at $0.10 CAD in Safe Supply for a total value (Cash + Shares) of $350,000 of which the common shares have a four month and one day hold period. Safe Supply is excited to report significant progress in the commercialization efforts of its new portfolio company: with the receipt of its innovative packaging solutions and engaging in late-stage discussions with two major U.S. retailers, Safety Strips is setting a rapid pace in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry, focused on harm reduction.

This milestone is a testament to Safe Supply Streaming's core strategy of assembling a diversified portfolio within the Safe Supply ecosystem. Early investments like Safety Strips are carefully selected to focus on immediate revenue generation opportunities, positioning the Company for sustainable growth while awaiting further regulatory developments. Safe Supply's commitment to innovation and strategic market entry points underscores its vision to lead and expand within the evolving regulatory landscape, ensuring long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply Streaming, has been actively involved in discussions with various levels of government in Vancouver, advocating for the integration of Safety Strips in addiction centres, shelters, and other critical areas. These efforts highlight Safe Supply Streaming's leadership role in promoting harm reduction strategies across the community.





Photo 1: Safety Strips Harm Reduction Solution

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9805/200236_d8f29b65b47e9a93_001full.jpg

The urgency to address the fentanyl crisis is more critical than ever, particularly in a country with a population of 350 million like the US. The market for fentanyl test strips, essential in venues such as music festivals, concerts, addiction houses, and education centers, is vast and largely untapped. With too many lives lost to overdose, the need for widespread availability and use of fentanyl test strips is evident. Safety Strips is at the forefront of this battle, offering a reliable solution that meets the public's growing demand for safety measures against fentanyl poisoning. This initiative is not just a business opportunity; it's a public health imperative that Safety Strips and Safe Supply Streaming are committed to leading.

Geoff Benic, CEO of Safety Strips, emphasizes the company's mission, "We are resolutely focused on commercializing our business and building a CPG brand that earns consumer trust. Our goal is to 'own the shelf' in our industry, committing to aid governments and communities in their harm reduction efforts. Our rapid progress, from early packaging arrival to promising retailer discussions in the U.S., heralds a promising future for Safety Strips and its mission."

Corporate Update

The Safe Supply Board of Directors has approved the issuance of an additional 600,000 RSUs (Restricted Stock Units) to a consulting company, Machai Capital Inc., as compensation for its business development services. RSUs vest four months after the issuance and have a two-year expiry term.

The Company has also recaptured 1,250,000 stock options from a previous director of Safe Supply, Ronan Levy, who resigned on Jan 30, 2024. It was recaptured through a sale of the stock options to the Corporation for C$1.

About Safety Strips

Safety Strips is a leading harm reduction company, specializing in proprietary medical testing technologies. With a focus on innovation and public health, Safety Strips is dedicated to becoming the consumer-packaged goods brand of choice for medical testing, offering products that save lives and enhance public health safety.

About Safe Supply

Safe Supply Streaming is a public company committed to improving public health outcomes through strategic investments in harm reduction and medical technology. With a focus on innovative solutions and partnerships, Safe Supply Streaming aims to address critical health crises and offer meaningful, life-saving interventions.

Learn more at www.safesupply.com

For Further Information:

Bill Panagiotakopoulos

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.

www.safesupply.com

bill@safesupply.com

Media contacts:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

safesupply@kcsa.com

