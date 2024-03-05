Anzeige
WKN: A3DNQJ | ISIN: CA17282B1085
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CISCOM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CISCOM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
05.03.2024
DLT Resolution Inc. Acquires 42.05% Stake in Ciscom Corp.

DLT Resolution Inc. Acquires additional 22.15% of Ciscom Corp. becoming the largest shareholder with 42.05% of Ciscom.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI), a leading software, SAAS, information technology, and communication company, proudly announces the acquisition of an additional 22.15% of the common shares of Ciscom Corp. (CSE:CISC),(OTCQB:CISCF), strengthening its total ownership to an impressive 42.05%. This strategic move follows a prior acquisition of 19.9% of Ciscom Corp.

On March 2, 2024, DLT Resolution executed a further isolated share-for-share exchange, acquiring shares from concerned shareholders.

About Ciscom Corp.:
Ciscom Corp. is a Canadian holding company specializing in the ICT sector. Managing two companies, it targets entrepreneurs seeking equity, transition, or those without a defined succession plan. The focus is on substantial SMEs with a proven track record of profitability.

About DLT Resolution Inc.:
Undergoing transformative evolution, DLT Resolution Inc. focuses on driving advancements in telecommunications and technology. Specializing in strategic SAAS acquisitions, we empower organizations with cutting-edge solutions for electronic remote voting, data services, and more.

DLT Resolution Inc. is a catalyst for technological transformation, navigating businesses through the digital era with confidence. Our commitment lies in groundbreaking solutions that embrace the limitless possibilities of telecommunications and technology.

Welcome to the future, where innovation is our foundation and technology is our compass.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:
Drew A. Reid
Executive Chair & CEO
1 (800) 463-5465
dreid@dltresolution.com
www.dltresolution.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: DLT Resolution Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

