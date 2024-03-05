DLT Resolution Inc. Acquires 42.05% Stake in Ciscom Corp.

DLT Resolution Inc. Acquires additional 22.15% of Ciscom Corp. becoming the largest shareholder with 42.05% of Ciscom.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI), a leading software, SAAS, information technology, and communication company, proudly announces the acquisition of an additional 22.15% of the common shares of Ciscom Corp. (CSE:CISC),(OTCQB:CISCF), strengthening its total ownership to an impressive 42.05%. This strategic move follows a prior acquisition of 19.9% of Ciscom Corp.

On March 2, 2024, DLT Resolution executed a further isolated share-for-share exchange, acquiring shares from concerned shareholders.

About Ciscom Corp.:

Ciscom Corp. is a Canadian holding company specializing in the ICT sector. Managing two companies, it targets entrepreneurs seeking equity, transition, or those without a defined succession plan. The focus is on substantial SMEs with a proven track record of profitability.

About DLT Resolution Inc.:

Undergoing transformative evolution, DLT Resolution Inc. focuses on driving advancements in telecommunications and technology. Specializing in strategic SAAS acquisitions, we empower organizations with cutting-edge solutions for electronic remote voting, data services, and more.

DLT Resolution Inc. is a catalyst for technological transformation, navigating businesses through the digital era with confidence. Our commitment lies in groundbreaking solutions that embrace the limitless possibilities of telecommunications and technology.

Welcome to the future, where innovation is our foundation and technology is our compass.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Drew A. Reid

Executive Chair & CEO

1 (800) 463-5465

dreid@dltresolution.com

www.dltresolution.com

