Carbios: CARBIOS Active, the enzymatic solution for 100% compostable PLA, added to FDA Inventory of Food Contact Substances

CARBIOS Active, the enzymatic solution for 100% compostable PLA, added to FDA Inventory of Food Contact Substances

PLA1 packaging integrating CARBIOS Active is 100% compostable even at ambient temperatures, supporting Food & Beverage brands in achieving their sustainability commitments





Clermont-Ferrand, France, Tuesday 5 March 2024, its enzymatic solution for the biodegradation of PLA, is included in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Inventory of Effective Food Contact Substances (FCS) with the Assigned Food Contact Notification (FCN) 2325, effective since 29 February 2024. With this milestone, CARBIOS Active can be used to make packaging materials that are sold in the United States and come into contact with food, including rigid and flexible packaging, and other applications.

Integrated directly into plastic conversion processes, CARBIOS Active enables the creation of a new generation of PLA, North America's leading authority on compostable products and packaging. Food Contact Notification and BPI certification ensure the quality of CARBIOS Active, providing brand owners and industrial composters with a reliable solution for designing and marketing fully biodegradable packaging, aligning with circularity commitments.

Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of CARBIOS:"For CARBIOS, product safety is of utmost priority and we consider FCN from the FDA as the gold standard. The US is a key market for CARBIOS' biodegradation solution and we expect the FCN clearance to drive significant additional demand in North America in 2024. Well done to the teams from our biodegradation division for their relentless efforts."

Stuart MacDonald, Senior Advisor for CARBIOS Biodegradation Division, North America: "CARBIOS is strategically forging commercial partnerships for its biodegradation solution with a specific focus on the US market. The consumer growing willingness to pay for green combined to increasing EPR regulations are putting pressure on brands and packaging industries to market more sustainable products, and CARBIOS Active answers their needs for improved circularity."

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOSis a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is due to be commissioned in 2025. CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products' recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

Visit www.carbios.com/ento find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

For latest news and media assets, visit our newsroom: www.carbios.com/newsroom/en/

LinkedIn: CARBIOS/ Instagram: insidecarbios

