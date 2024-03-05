Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024
Diese Vervielfacher-Perlen gilt es jetzt im Depot zu haben…
WKN: A0CAGN | ISIN: GB0033163287 | Ticker-Symbol: B4E
Stuttgart
04.03.24
11:10 Uhr
0,015 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEOWULF MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEOWULF MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMSC
AMSC ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMSC ASA2,285-0,44 %
BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD1,1600,00 %
BEOWULF MINING PLC0,0150,00 %
CABASSE SA2,0700,00 %
CARBON DONE RIGHT DEVELOPMENTS INC0,0460,00 %
EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION5,1500,00 %
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED24,200+0,83 %
GT RESOURCES INC0,032-14,44 %
LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED0,335+0,54 %
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED0,056-17,04 %
NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC0,025-10,99 %
RUA GOLD INC0,0510,00 %
UK OIL & GAS PLC0,0010,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.