Virtual Keyboard Market to Reach $2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The virtual keyboard market is driven by factors such as increase in the use of mobile devices and rise in the trend of remote work.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Virtual Keyboard Market by Technology (On-Screen Virtual Keyboard and Projected Virtual Keyboard), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, and In-Built): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032. According to the report, the virtual keyboard market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.51% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The virtual keyboard market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increasing reliance on mobile devices and the growing trend of remote work. Moreover, continuous technological advancements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, potential vulnerability to cybersecurity threats limits the growth of the virtual keyboard market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $1.1 Billion Market Size In 2032 $2 Billion CAGR 6.51 % No. Of Pages In Report 250 Segments Covered Technology, Connectivity, Distribution Channel, And Region Drivers Increase In Use of Mobile Devices Rise In Trend of Remote Work Opportunities Technological Advancements Restraints Security Concerns

The on-screen keyboards segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By technology, the on-screen keyboards segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global virtual keyboard market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to rise in use of smartphones, tablets, and other touch-enabled devices. However, the projected keyboards segment is expected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.14% from 2023 to 2032.

The in-built segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By connectivity, the in-built segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global virtual keyboard market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Wi-Fi segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 8.16% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growing demand for wireless connectivity.

The offline segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global virtual keyboard market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for virtual keyboards without constant internet reliance, enhancing accessibility.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the market revenue owing to advanced technological infrastructure, widespread adoption of touch-enabled devices, and a tech-savvy population.

Key Industry Development -

In October 2023, Celluon announced a partnership with Samsung Display to integrate its EPIC virtual keyboard software into Samsung's smart TVs. This collaboration aims to improve accessibility and usability for users with limited mobility.

Leading Market Players: -

ABB

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

Apple

Fleksy

Swype

TouchPal

Samsung

iNextStation Virtual

CTX Technologies

ShowMe

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Virtual keyboard market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Holographic Keyboard market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing virtual keyboard market opportunity.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the virtual keyboard growth projections segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global virtual keyboard market overview trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Virtual Keyboard Market Key Segments:

By Technology:

On-Screen Virtual Keyboard

Projected Virtual Keyboard

By Voltage:

Online

Offline

By Application:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

USB

In-built

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

