Dienstag, 05.03.2024
Diese Vervielfacher-Perlen gilt es jetzt im Depot zu haben…
WKN: A1W60Y | ISIN: NL0010583399 | Ticker-Symbol: CSUA
Tradegate
04.03.24
15:39 Uhr
19,360 Euro
-0,080
-0,41 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CORBION NV Chart 1 Jahr
CORBION NV 5-Tage-Chart
19,31019,44008:01
19,29019,42008:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2024 | 07:10
144 Leser
Corbion sustainability performance earns 2024 EcoVadis gold medal rating

According to the most recent independent assessment from the experts at EcoVadis, Corbion's overall sustainability performance continues to rank among the top 2% of all audited companies in its manufacturing segment.

Leading global ingredient supplier Corbion has been named a 2024 EcoVadis gold medal recipient for its overall achievements in sustainability, marking its eighth year of association with EcoVadis, the leading provider of trusted business sustainability ratings, with a global network of
more than 125,000 rated companies.

The EcoVadis assessment examined Corbion's policies, actions and results across all production facilities worldwide, scoring the company's performance in the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

"The expert, unbiased perspective EcoVadis provides has been invaluable to Corbion over the years in helping us identify important areas for improvement, and in affirming that we remain on course along our sustainability journey," said Olivier Rigaud, CEO of Corbion. "Our 2024 gold medal rating speaks volumes about Corbion's continued commitment to leading by example."

Corbion's EcoVadis scorecard provides customers with a transparent, unbiased view of the company's dedication to sustainability throughout its business operations.

  • 2024 EcoVadis rating Corbion (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/16ac40a1-79d5-41b9-a320-c232822a6b78)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.