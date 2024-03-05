Press Release

Nicox Announces Presentation of Data on NCX 470 at the 2024 American Glaucoma Society Annual Meeting

March 5, 2024 - release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today provided details of poster presentations highlighting data on NCX 470 at the 2024 American Glaucoma Society (AGS) Annual Meeting, one of the key scientific events in vision research, which was held on February 29th to March 3rd, 2024 in Huntington Beach, CA, United States.

"We are proud to have presented data on our lead product candidate NCX 470 in glaucoma to the scientific community at the prestigious AGS meeting. The data provide further evidence of the efficacy of NCX 470, and its robust intraocular pressure lowering effect, reinforcing the positive results we have seen in the first Phase 3 trial, Mont Blanc. We are looking forward to continuing to progress NCX 470 in the second Phase 3 trial, Denali, and moving this innovative product towards market," said Doug Hubatsch, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Poster title: Intraocular Pressure Reduction with NCX 470 versus Latanoprost Across the Spectrum of Baseline Intraocular Pressures

An analysis of Intraocular pressure (IOP) reduction by baseline IOPs demonstrated that in patients with baseline pressures = 28 mmHg, NCX 470 was numerically better at all, and statistical superior at 5/6 timepoints at lowering IOP vs. latanoprost, the current standard of care. Furthermore, NCX 470 provided consistent IOP reduction across the spectrum of baseline IOPs while latanoprost IOP reduction was baseline IOP-dependent.

Poster title: Intraocular Pressure Reduction with NCX 470 versus Latanoprost In Previously Treated Versus Treatment-Naïve Patients

In a pre-planned analysis, we tested whether being on previous IOP lowering medications had an impact on the IOP lowering of NCX 470. Previously treated subjects had greater IOP lowering vs. latanoprost at all timepoints but not by a clinically significant margin. Differences in IOP lowering between treatments were minimal in previously untreated patients. Whether previously treated or treatment naïve-should not impact the selection of NCX 470 versus latanoprost in the treatment of OAG or OHT.

The posters are available on Nicox's website in the section Publications.

About NCX 470

NCX 470, a novel NO-donating bimatoprost eye drop, is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the lowering of IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Results of Mont Blanc, the first of the two Phase 3 clinical trials, have been announced in October 2022. The second Phase 3 clinical trial, Denali, is currently ongoing, and the results are expected in 2025.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.

Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.

For more information www.nicox.com.

