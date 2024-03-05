The Lithuania-based module manufacturer is now also manufacturing and selling a residential lithium-ion phosphate battery system. It is sold in 5. 12 kWh modules that are stackable up to 8 units, each with a nominal voltage of 51. 2 V. Lithuanian module manufacturer Solitek has entered the residential battery market with a lithium-ion phosphate battery line. "We have already had pilots in Lithuania for the past six months. The systems have been fully tested. The Nova line is now being launched abroad in Sweden, Austria, Finland, and the Netherlands," Solitek CEO, Julius Sakalauskas, told pv magazine. ...

