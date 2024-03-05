Printed flexible solar cell technology developed by Australia's national science agency has been successfully launched into space as part of billionaire Elon Musk's Space X's Transporter-10 mission. From pv magazine Australia Eight mini-modules of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation's (CSIRO) printed flexible solar cells were attached to the surface of Sydney-headquartered space transportation provider Space Machine Company's Optimus-1 satellite which was sent into orbit today from the United States. Australia's largest private satellite yet, Optimus-1 is one ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...