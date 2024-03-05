KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 26 February 2024 and 1 March 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 26-02-2024 74 000 € 4 738 050 € 64.03 € 63.80 € 64.26 27-02-2024 73 000 € 4 731 108 € 64.81 € 63.96 € 65.10 28-02-2024 73 000 € 4 804 451 € 65.81 € 64.72 € 66.22 29-02-2024 74 000 € 4 829 758 € 65.27 € 64.90 € 66.08 01-03-2024 73 000 € 4 811 430 € 65.91 € 65.10 € 66.30

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 12 493 378 on 1 March 2024, for a total consideration of € 721 762 612.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment