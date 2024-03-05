Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024
WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
05.03.24
08:12 Uhr
67,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,75 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,9067,2808:36
66,8267,2008:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2024 | 08:10
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 26 February 2024 and 1 March 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price
26-02-2024 74 000 € 4 738 050 € 64.03 € 63.80 € 64.26
27-02-2024 73 000 € 4 731 108 € 64.81 € 63.96 € 65.10
28-02-2024 73 000 € 4 804 451 € 65.81 € 64.72 € 66.22
29-02-2024 74 000 € 4 829 758 € 65.27 € 64.90 € 66.08
01-03-2024 73 000 € 4 811 430 € 65.91 € 65.10 € 66.30

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 12 493 378 on 1 March 2024, for a total consideration of € 721 762 612.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment

  • 20240305-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cb93bb30-d07e-47d8-a024-9da29135fd41)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.