KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 26 February 2024 and 1 March 2024, included:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|26-02-2024
|74 000
|€ 4 738 050
|€ 64.03
|€ 63.80
|€ 64.26
|27-02-2024
|73 000
|€ 4 731 108
|€ 64.81
|€ 63.96
|€ 65.10
|28-02-2024
|73 000
|€ 4 804 451
|€ 65.81
|€ 64.72
|€ 66.22
|29-02-2024
|74 000
|€ 4 829 758
|€ 65.27
|€ 64.90
|€ 66.08
|01-03-2024
|73 000
|€ 4 811 430
|€ 65.91
|€ 65.10
|€ 66.30
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 12 493 378 on 1 March 2024, for a total consideration of € 721 762 612.
