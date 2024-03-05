Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
05.03.24
08:57 Uhr
4,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2954,42509:53
Dow Jones News
05.03.2024 | 08:31
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Application

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Application 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Application 
05-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Block Listing Application 
 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 5 March 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, today announces that a block listing 
application has been made, in aggregate, for 1,271,014 Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata, pursuant to Dalata 
Hotel Group plc SAYE 2020 Scheme maturing. 
 
The shares are to be admitted to (i) listing on the primary listing segment of the Official List of Euronext Dublin and 
to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority; and (ii) trading on Euronext 
Dublin's Main Securities Market and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. 
 
Admission is expected to become effective at 8am on 7 March 2024. 
 
When issued all of the above shares will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing 
issued Ordinary Shares of the Company. 
 
 
 
 
 
Contacts 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Sean McKeon,      Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 53 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,413 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of EUR607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  307528 
EQS News ID:  1851077 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1851077&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.