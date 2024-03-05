About 16. 6 GW of solar projects have won $3. 58/kW per month in the New England Independent System Operator's (ISO-NE) 2027-28 capacity auction. From pv magazine USA The latest ISO-NE capacity auction for 2027-28 concluded with coal failing to secure a spot, while solar, storage and wind all increased their market share. ISO-NE announced that approximately 950 individual energy resources successfully bid to provide capacity if needed. Out of these, 603 were solar power or solar-plus-storage facilities, accounting for 16. 6 GW of the total 31. 5 GW of capacity. The size of the sources ranged ...

