Petrofac Limited: Update on review of strategic and financial options

DJ Petrofac Limited: Update on review of strategic and financial options 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Update on review of strategic and financial options 
05-March-2024 / 07:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
 
 
5 March 2024 
 
Update on review of strategic and financial options 
 
Petrofac today provides an update with respect to its review of strategic and financial options, further to its 
announcements on 4 December 2023 and 20 December 2023. This review, which is ongoing, has the objective of materially 
strengthening the Company's balance sheet, improving short-term liquidity and securing bank guarantees. 
 
Active discussions are progressing with Petrofac's stakeholders including its lending group, comprising both 
bondholders and lending banks, and other capital providers. Furthermore, as announced on 4 December, Petrofac is making 
progress in exploring the sale of non-core assets. 
 
Taken together, these actions are being undertaken with the aim of managing the Group's payment obligations, supporting 
the provision of guarantees and ensuring that Petrofac has the appropriate capital structure and liquidity to support 
the strength of its backlog and future business prospects. 
 
The provision of performance guarantees and advanced payment guarantees remains a key driver of near term cashflow for 
the Company, by enabling the receipts of advance payments, releasing cash collateral and reducing future collateral 
requirements. As previously announced, Petrofac was successful in obtaining the performance guarantees for the first 
contract award under the TenneT framework agreement and for the ADNOC Habshan contract. 
 
Negotiations continue with a broad set of credit providers with a view to obtaining the guarantees contractually 
required for other recently awarded contracts. In addition, discussions remain ongoing with clients around the required 
scale and timing of performance guarantees. 
 
The Company is working to conclude discussions with these counterparties as swiftly as possible. Further announcements 
will be made as appropriate. 
 
Operationally, the Group continues to make good progress with contracts awarded in 2023, which increased the backlog of 
the Group to over USUSD8 billion. It is also making good progress in closing out its legacy portfolio and unwinding 
historical working capital. It has continued to maintain liquidity above its financial covenant and will provide 
further details on its operational and financial performance within the Full Year Results announcement in April. 
 
Commenting, Group Chief Executive, Tareq Kawash said: 
 
"Petrofac continues to deliver well for our clients, evidenced by the growth in our backlog, on which very good 
progress is being made. Our significant order book, which now stands at over USUSD8 billion, demonstrates the strength of 
our proposition to customers and Petrofac's long-term potential. To deliver on this opportunity and position Petrofac 
for the future, we are focused on plans to materially strengthen the financial position of the Group. This work 
continues apace and I am grateful for the continued efforts of our people, and the support of our clients and other 
stakeholders." 
 
 
ENDS 
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 
 
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations 
James.boothroyd@petrofac.com 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
Teneo (for Petrofac): 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
Petrofac 
 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     PFC 
LEI Code:   2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.: 307536 
EQS News ID:  1851177 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1851177&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2024 02:09 ET (07:09 GMT)

