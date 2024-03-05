Implantica announces another major public hospital purchase agreement win in Italy, further strengthening RefluxStop's broader acceptance in public healthcare systems in Europe

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces another public hospital purchase agreement for RefluxStop this time at the IRCCS Saverio De Bellis in Bari, Puglia, Italy.

In September 2023, six RefluxStop procedures were performed at IRCCS Saverio De Bellis by Dr. Leonardo Vincenti. IRCCS De Bellis is one of the top research hospitals in Italy entirely focused on the treatment of Gastroenterological disease. All six patients have recovered well.

In February 2024, the hospital signed an annual agreement to buy up to 36 RefluxStop devices to full price. This represents another public hospital purchase agreement in Italy, further expanding access to the innovative RefluxStop procedure for GERD to patients in Castellana Grotte (Bari) and the greater Puglia Region.

Dr. Leonardo Vincenti says, "I am excited to offer RefluxStop to my GERD patients because it treats the root cause of the disease, restoring the natural anatomy of the region. The more traditional GERD surgical treatments, dating back to the 1950s, saw more side effects than we have with RefluxStop, a critical benefit for patients.

Dr. Vincenti continues, "We are very proud to receive confirmation for the initial 36 RefluxStop devices in 2024. It is a huge opportunity for the patients of Puglia and Italy to get access to this novel and effective treatment at no cost. We hope that this revolutionary method will find further confirmation of its effectiveness and that it can be increasingly extended in its use."

Implantica's founder and CEO, Dr. Peter Forsell says, "I am pleased to see another pivotal public hospital contract providing full funding for 36 RefluxStop devices, in Italy. This marks another key milestone showing wider acceptance in the public healthcare system in Italy, further strengthening the case for more public health contracts and future permanent reimbursement approval."

Dr. Forsell adds, "We appreciate the dedication and hard work of Dr. Vincenti and his team at the esteemed IRCC Saverio De Bellis in bringing RefluxStop therapy to the patients of the Puglia region. Approximately 11 million Italians suffer from acid reflux with an urgent need for better surgical treatment. RefluxStop provides the solution, making every such public contract a milestone in our reimbursement process."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position. The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

