The UK manufacturer said its new ground-source heat pump has an nominal thermal rating of 3-6 kW and is able to produce hot water temperatures up to 65 C. UK-based heat pump manufacturer Kensa has unveiled a new ground-source heat pump for residential applications. Called Shoebox NX Ground Source Heat Pump, the new product is available in two versions with a nominal thermal rating of 3 kW and 6 kW, respectively, with the price ranging from £4,450 ($5. 639) to £5,970. The smallest product measures 515 mm x 480 mm x 360 mm, while the largest system has dimensions of 585 mm x 610 mm x 595 mm. "When ...

