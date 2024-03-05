CallTower, Inc.: CallTower Breaks New Ground: Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams Telephony Solution Now Unleashed Across EMEA

CallTower Sets the Stage for Revolutionary Growth in European Markets as an Elite Operator Connect Provider

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, BOSTON, MA, March 05, 2024, a global pioneer in providing advanced cloud-based solutions for unified communications, contact centers, and collaboration, proudly announces the expansion of its Operator Connect for Microsoft Teamsservice to the EMEA region. Since becoming one of the select providers for Operator Connectin September 2021, CallTower has continued to extend its reach. Today marks a significant milestone as they broaden their services to include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. This expansion builds on their established presence in the US, Canada, and the UK, further solidifying CallTower's commitment to enhancing global communications.

CallTower is at the forefront of revolutionizing communication solutions for businesses across the EMEA region in local currenciesdirectly within Teams, significantly enhancing the customer experience. Operator Connect not only simplifies the integration between networks but also streamlines the provisioning and management of users. This leads to improved support models that elevate the overall quality of service. Since 2018, CallTower has been providing Microsoft Teams Voiceto users in EMEA and over 70 countries globally.

CallTower's Operator Connect for MS Teams allows for the extension of PSTN voice services to regions that are not covered by Microsoft Calling Plans. This capability is crucial for businesses aiming to maintain a global presence, providing them with a competitive edge in today's fast-paced market. By leveraging CallTower's expertise and support, companies can ensure a robust and reliable communication framework, essential for thriving in the digital era. This functionality enables them to effortlessly connect calling services, acquire phone numbers, and assign these components to users, ensuring a smooth operational flow. CallTower stands out by offering technical supportand managing the voice network and infrastructure, relieving businesses from the complexities of these tasks.

CallTower enhances Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, effectively addressing essential communication needs through a comprehensive suite of business integrations. This includes advanced SMS/MMS texting features, stringent compliance recording, crucial emergency services where available, and reliable one-click failover capabilities. Moreover, CallTower provides a range of innovative contact center solutionsamong other services, enabling businesses to significantly improve their communication frameworks.

"CallTower is thrilled to deliver on our promise of catering to customers in EMEA," announced CallTower's Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. "The launch of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams marks the pinnacle of this commitment. It revolutionizes how our customers connect, offering a seamless transition and effortless implementation, all while broadening our coverage. By voice-enabling Teams through CallTower's Global Network, we're not just supporting our European clients; we're empowering them. We provide a variety of options tailored to meet the diverse needs of their workforce, ensuring every user has exactly what they need to excel."

CallTower has strategically positioned itself as a leader in communication solutions by developing CallTower Connect, an innovative provisioning tool designed to streamline and simplify the management of its services. This proprietary portal is a testament to CallTower's commitment to empowering businesses with the ability to effortlessly customize and control their communication platforms.

Through CallTower Connect, users gain access to a user-friendly interface that enables quick and efficient provisioning of a wide array of CallTower services. This includes seamless provisioning of CallTower's Microsoft solutions, including Operator Connect, Direct Routing, GCC High Direct Routing, and Microsoft 365, among other vital communication tools. The simplicity and efficiency of CallTower Connect means that businesses can rapidly adapt their communication strategies to meet evolving needs without the need for extensive technical knowledge or support.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications (unified communications, contact center and collaboration) solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB) and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information contact marketing@calltower.com