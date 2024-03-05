INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show Events Kicks Off Annual Return with Battery Show Europe in 'The Cradle of the Automobile' Stuttgart

Stuttgart trade show expands to meet growing global demand for EV and hybrid vehicle technology with European solutions, manufacturers and expertise.

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / The Battery Show Europe, Europe's most important event in batteries, electric and hybrid vehicle tech industries, returns on 18-20 June (Messe Stuttgart) opening registration and launching 2024's full slate of global events dedicated to the growth and expansion of the EV and hybrid vehicle development verticals.

Last year, The Battery Show Europe, co-located with The Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe, welcomed tens of thousands of attendees from across the globe to discover the latest innovations in electric vehicle battery development and powertrain vehicle technology over the course of the three-day event. Stuttgart, known as 'The Cradle of the Automobile', hosts the fifth annual European instantiation of the Battery Show brand as global EV sales demand are projected to grow over 27% in 2024.

Leading global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and experts from renowned companies including BMW, ACC (Automotive Cells Company), Umicore, MAHLE International GmbH, AVL, Dürr Systems AG, Morrow, Avicenne Energy, Elysia with Battery Intelligence from Fortescue Williams Advanced Engineering among others will address pressing industry topics across EV infrastructure innovations, next gen materials, battery safety, sustainable manufacturing, regulatory insights and more.

"The Battery Show brand continues to evolve to meet the rapid paced battery needs of each of the markets we serve from the European tentpole event in Stuttgart, to now the new Detroit location in North America's Motor City to the latest iteration of Battery Show India that serves the Asia-Pacific markets," emphasizes John Lewinski, VP Informa Markets Engineering. "It is of global critical interest with each region providing a different lens and varied technology coming from specialized research and development abound."

"Western Europe is expected to account for 17.2% of global market share in 2024 with anticipated sales of 2.1 million this year ," notes Rob Shelton, Event Director, Battery Show Europe. "Preparing to maintain European position as global leaders in EV will fuel conversations alongside significant considerations for net-zero commitments and summer parliamentary elections in early June. The 2024 Battery Show Europe will create the platform to facilitate education and content surrounding these topics and we anticipate key global discussions to set the stage for the next few years to come."

Registration is officially open. Attendees are encouraged to sign-up early to take advantage of savings options before 20 April.

For more information and to register for Battery Show Europe, please visit www.thebatteryshow.eu .

About The Battery Show

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from nearly a thousand suppliers, network with tens of thousands of attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes The Battery Show Europe, The Battery Show North America and the recently launched The Battery Show India. Official listed media partners include Informa Market's Battery Technology and DesignNews. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

