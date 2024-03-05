Oil giant Chevron said it expects its new solar-to-hydrogen project in California to produce about 2. 2 tons of hydrogen per day by 2025. From pv magazine USA Oil major Chevron has revealed plans to build and operate a solar-to-hydrogen production facility in California. The 5 MW project will use solar-generated electricity to split non-potable water into hydrogen fuel. The project marks Chevron's first direct investment in its own hydrogen project. Deloitte estimates the global hydrogen market could reach $1. 4 trillion by 2050. Hydrogen fuel is created by using electricity to split a water ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...