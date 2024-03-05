Ariceum Therapeutics announces opening of new state-of-the-art laboratory in Berlin providing infrastructure for radiopharmaceutical development activities

BERLIN, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum), a private biotech company developing radiopharmaceutical products for the diagnosis and treatment of certain hard-to-treat cancers, is pleased to announce the opening of its new laboratory facilities on 7 March at its Berlin headquarters to house the research and development of its next generation radiopharmaceutical pipeline candidates and support the transfer of advancing products into the clinic.

With the new facility, Ariceum has more than ~200m² of laboratory space (cold biology/chemistry lab; radioactive lab) to which a further ~60m² of changing lock and storage space can be added. It provides Ariceum with the capability to work with positron emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) isotopes for imaging, and beta and alpha isotopes for therapy. The lab is equipped to enable Ariceum to carry out on-site process, method, validation and formulation development as well as preliminary stability analysis of its radiolabeled compounds. Furthermore, the new laboratory will allow Ariceum to conduct non-clinical pharmacology studies for detailed characterization of its first-in-class development candidates.

Manfred Rüdiger, Chief Executive Officer of Ariceum Therapeutics, said: "Following 15 months of construction at our headquarters in Berlin, we are delighted to have opened our brand new, advanced laboratory space. Since our inception in 2021, Ariceum has significantly expanded the team and made important advances in the development of next-generation, targeted radiotherapeutics but we have had to use external radio pharma facilities to enable this. Our new laboratory will give us the internal capability not only to progress the development of our lead radiopharmaceutical candidates but to provide a state-of-the-art research hub to advance R&D collaborations and identify exciting new pipeline candidates. We are very grateful to our team in Berlin who have pushed hard to bring these construction plans to fruition."

Notes to Editors

About Ariceum Therapeutics

Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum) is a private, clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on the diagnosis and precision treatment of certain neuroendocrine and other aggressive, hard-to-treat cancers. The name Ariceum is an anagram of 'Marie Curie' whose discovery of radium and polonium have been huge contributions to finding treatments for cancer.

Ariceum's lead targeted systemic radiopharmaceutical product, 177Lu-satoreotide tetraxetan ("satoreotide"), is an antagonist of the somatostatin type 2 (SSTR2) receptor which is overexpressed in neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) and some aggressive cancers such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), or Merkel Cell Carcinoma, all of which have few treatment options and poor prognosis. Satoreotide is being developed as a 'theranostic' pair for the combined diagnosis and targeted radionuclide treatment of these tumours. Ariceum is also developing a radiolabelled PARP-inhibitor (ATT001), which is slated to enter clinical development in 2024. ATT001 was part of the acquisition of Theragnostics Ltd which was closed in June 2023.

Ariceum Therapeutics, launched in 2021, acquired all rights to Satoreotide from Ipsen. Ipsen remains a shareholder in the Company. Ariceum is headquartered in Berlin, with operations in Germany, Switzerland, Australia, United Kingdom and United States of America and with activities currently across the globe.

Ariceum is led by a highly experienced management team and supported by specialist investors including EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP), HealthCap, Pureos Bioventures, Andera Partners and Earlybird Venture Capital. For further information, please visit www.ariceum-therapeutics.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ariceum-therapeutics-announces-opening-of-new-state-of-the-art-laboratory-in-berlin-providing-infrastructure-for-radiopharmaceutical-development-activities-302078837.html