Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice - Randstad N.V. EUR500mil (exp) 5 year

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

March 05, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Randstad N.V.

EUR 500mil(exp) Fixed Rate Notes due 12 March 2029

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme,

dated 28 February 2024

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

Randstad N.V.

Guarantor (if any):

none

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 500mil (exp)

Description:

EUR 500mil(exp) Fixed Rate Notes due 12 March 2029

Offer price:

tbc

Other offer terms:

EMTN, denoms 100k/1k, listing Euronext Amsterdam

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas SA

BofA Securities

ING Bank N.V.

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

05 March, 2024

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Euronext Amsterdam.

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END

