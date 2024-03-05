Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.03.2024 | 09:54
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cinode AB: Challenging 2023 for the Nordic Consulting Firms

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 was both a tough year and a challenging final quarter for consulting firms. The average growth for publicly listed consulting companies in Sweden and Finland during Q4 was only 3.1 percent, compared with 15.3 percent in 2022. Furthermore, a quarter of the companies had lower revenue than the year before.

We primarily see weaker demand in many industries while the number of employees has been adjusted. The number of inquiries for new assignments during the quarter decreased by 14.6 percent according to Ework.

"Many consulting firms have faced significant challenges. At the same time, the market is diversified with several companies that continue to perform strongly. Energy, automotive industry, life science, defense, and cybersecurity continue to show very strong demand. However, it has been considerably tougher within real estate, e-commerce, telecom, and public authorities," says Mattias Loxi, co-founder of Cinode, which is the leading SaaS platform for consulting firms.

Addnode, Sweco, and Rejlers grew the most during the quarter. All have acquired larger companies during the year.

"Margin-wise, two-thirds of the companies have worse operating margins than last year. Many companies that were strongly affected by the economic cycle have quickly implemented cost savings and managed to reduce expenses," continues Mattias.

Exsitec, Gofore, and Softronic have the highest margins for the quarter.

"Two out of three consulting companies have fewer employees in the last quarter compared to one quarter earlier. On an annual basis, we see that half of the companies have reduced their workforce," concludes Mattias.

See the full compilation of consulting firms' fourth-quarter reports and financial statements for 2023 in the infographic here.

CONTACT:
Mattias Loxi
Co-founder/CMO
mattias.loxi@cinode.com
+46 73-514 21 70

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/cinode-ab/i/bubble-2023,c3274407

bubble 2023

https://news.cision.com/cinode-ab/i/growthq4,c3274408

growthQ4

https://news.cision.com/cinode-ab/i/growth-average,c3274409

Growth average

https://news.cision.com/cinode-ab/i/ebit-q4,c3274410

ebit q4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cinode-ab--challenging-2023-for-the-nordic-consulting-firms-302079561.html

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.