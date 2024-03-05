Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Novozymes A/S - change of share name to Novonesis (Novozymes)B

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 6 March 2024. ISIN: DK0060336014 ------------------------------------------------ Name Novozymes B ------------------------------------------------ New name: Novonesis (Novozymes) B ------------------------------------------------ Short name: NZYM B ------------------------------------------------ New short name: NSIS B ------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 11273 ------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66