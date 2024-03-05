SJVN Green Energy Ltd. says it will develop a 200 MW PV plant in Indian to supply power under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL). From pv magazine India SJVN, a power generation company owned by the Indian government, said this week that its SJVN Green Energy Ltd. (SGEL) unit has secured 200 MW solar capacity in Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. 's auction for the development of 1. 13 GW of PV projects in the GSECL Solar Park in Khavda, Gujarat. SGEL secured the full bid capacity of 200 MW at a tariff of INR 2. 66 ($0. 032)/kWh in a tariff-based competitive ...

