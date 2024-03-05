Dr Antoine Amer, supported by Otium Capital, announced the creation of Enosium Life Science, a group poised to redefine services in the healthcare market by acquiring and combining best-in-class life science experts in Europe.

Enosium Life Science aims to be a key advisory and scientific services provider for pharmaceuticals, biotech and medtech firms from clinical development to commercialisation. Antoine Amer brings 20+ years of global pharmaceutical leadership experience in launching and growing healthcare innovations.

A Multi-Specialist European Group Dedicated to Life Sciences

Enosium Life Science combines local knowledge, scientific expertise, entrepreneurial agility, and international standards to address critical challenges facing pharmaceutical companies.

Enosium Life Science will implement a targeted acquisition strategy, focusing on service providers in: clinical research (CRO), regulatory affairs, market access, medical affairs, and marketing, to offer an end-to-end continuum of science-based services.

Antoine Amer, Enosium Life Science CEO, commented, "Our vision is to combine the best expertise across Europe, providing a unique and comprehensive range of scientific services to address growing complexities in the European healthcare ecosystem, which will enable faster and broader access to medical innovations for patients

François Durvye, Otium Capital CEO, added, "Investing in Enosium Life Science demonstrates our commitment to supporting innovation and excellence in this key field. Led by Antoine Amer, Enosium Life Science aims to address the major challenges in medical innovations and improving patients' health and quality of life

About Enosium Life Science:

Enosium Life Science is an integrated group of scientific services for the European life sciences market. Providing comprehensive expertise from clinical development to commercialisation (clinical research, regulatory affairs, market access, medical affairs, marketing), Enosium Life Science is committed to becoming the partner-of-choice for healthcare industries, and to address the critical challenges facing pharma, biotech and medtech companies.

About Otium Capital:

Otium Capital is a major player in private investment in France with €1.5 billion in assets under management. Serving as the Family Office for French entrepreneur and founder of Smartbox Pierre-Edouard Stérin, Otium Capital invests across various domains. With significant experience in healthcare (Owkin, Hapni, Okomera, etc.) and expertise in buy-and-build strategies (Otium Leisure, Novavet, Otelium, Alfeor), Otium Capital is a key player in fostering innovation and growth.

