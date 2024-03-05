Scientists in Austria have conducted a life cycle assessement of vertical bifacial agrivoltaic systems and stilted agrivoltaic facilities. Their analysis revealed that vertical installations have lower environmental impacts in wide range of scenarios. A group of researchers from the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Austria has compared the life cycle assessment of vertical bifacial agrivoltaic systems with that of stilted agrivoltaics facilities in an in-depth overall analysis. In the second systems, the panels are stilted from the ground on a steel structure, and agricultural ...

