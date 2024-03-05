Pharma Equity Group A/S: Pharma Equity Group's subsidiary (Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S) has received notification from the European Patent Office (EPO) regarding the decision to grant their patent for drug compositions for promoting the healing of wounds

Pharma Equity Group's subsidiary (Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S) has received notification from the European Patent Office (EPO) regarding the decision to grant their patent for drug compositions for promoting the healing of wounds (RNX-022).

05 March 2024

Company Announcement No. 06

Pharma Equity Group's subsidiary (Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S) has received notification from the European Patent Office (EPO) about the decision to grant their patent for drug compositions for promoting the healing of wounds (RNX-022).

Today's announcement signifies a significant milestone as the EPO has approved EP patent No. 3145533, encompassing Reponex' innovative treatment method. This method consists of topically applying a hydrogel containing granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), sucralfate, and hyaluronan to accelerate wound healing. The combination helps stimulating the proliferation of cells related to the healing process and tissue regeneration.



"We are very pleased that the EPO has now approved the patent application for our drug candidate RNX-022, allowing us to protect our product in such a crucial commercial domain," says Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S.

Wound healing represents a significant challenge for many individuals, necessitating the development of enhanced treatment methodologies to address the complexities and improve patient outcomes effectively. According to Grand View Research, the global wound treatment market was valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.15% from 2023 to 2030.

The patent is valid until 2035. With the attainment of full Supplementary Protection Certificate (SPC) extension, the validity will extend until 2040.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO

Phone: +45 4022 2114

E-mail: tks@pharmaequitygroup.com

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.

The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while - on the longer term - remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.