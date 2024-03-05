OsaBus, a preeminent charter bus rental company in Europe, proudly announces a significant expansion of its fleet with the addition of new Setra and Volvo buses, representing an investment of €2 million. This strategic move is set to revolutionize passenger transportation in Bavaria and across Germany, cementing OsaBus's position as a leader in the transportation sector.

With a firm commitment to delivering exceptional service and comfort, OsaBus's Munich office has meticulously selected state-of-the-art Setra and Volvo buses to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable transportation solutions. These new additions are not just buses; they are a testament to OsaBus's dedication to innovation, safety, and customer satisfaction.

"Our investment in these new Setra and Volvo buses is a clear indicator of our commitment to providing the highest standards of travel experience to our clients," said Oskars Lusis, CEO, OsaBus. "These buses are equipped with cutting-edge technology, luxurious interiors, and are designed to ensure the utmost safety and comfort for our passengers. We are excited to see how these new vehicles will enhance our service offerings in Bavaria and across Germany."

The new buses boast advanced features such as eco-friendly engines, spacious seating arrangements, enhanced safety systems, and modern amenities to ensure a pleasant journey for all passengers. Whether it's a private sedan for an intimate travel experience, a minivan for small groups, or a larger bus for corporate events and tours, OsaBus has a fleet to cater to every need.

With this latest acquisition, OsaBus is set to further strengthen its presence in the German market, particularly in Bavaria. The new buses will enable the company to accommodate more passengers and expand its reach to new destinations, offering unparalleled travel experiences across the region.

For more information about OsaBus and its services, or to book your next journey, please visit https://osabus.de/ or contact the Munich office directly at info@osabus.de

About OsaBus

OsaBus is a leading charter bus rental company in Europe, headquartered in Munich, Germany. Specializing in a wide range of passenger transportation services, OsaBus offers private sedan cars, minivans, minibuses, and buses, ensuring top-tier travel experiences for every client.

