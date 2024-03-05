MediaZest Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

5 March 2024

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

MediaZest Plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that the 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at Unit 9, Woking Business Park, Albert Drive, Woking, GU21 5JY on Thursday 28 March 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

The Notice of AGM and the Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 will be posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website: www.mediazest.com.

The Company values shareholder participation and encourages all shareholders to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a proxy form as soon as possible. Shareholders can also submit any questions in advance by email to info@mediazest.com.

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc www.mediazest.com Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer via Walbrook PR SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad) Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 David Hignell/Adam Cowl Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341 Claire Noyce Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations) Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or mediazest@walbrookpr.com Paul McManus / Charlotte Edgar / Alice Woodings Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7884 664 686 / +44 (0)7407 804 654

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest (www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005.