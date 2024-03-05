The Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh (EGCB), backed by the World Bank and the Bangladeshi government, has finished building a 75 MW solar project in southeastern Bangladesh. EGCB, a power utility in Bangladesh, has finished a 75 MW solar project in Feni district, in the southeastern part of the South Asian country. "We have started trial production of electricity and supplying power to the grid," Project Director Mohammad Anwar Hossain told pv magazine, adding that commercial operations will start "very soon. " The power plant was initially planned for 50 MW of electricity generation, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...