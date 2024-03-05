Sedus Stoll AG: Onwards and upwards: Sedus on course for sustained growth

DOGERN, Germany, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With sales of approximately €259.1 million, Sedus Stoll AG recorded year on year growth of 8.8% in 2023. This was well above the overall level of growth in its sector, which was up 0.6% compared to the previous year. At around €247.3 million, incoming orders for the year 2023 are also at a record level and are driving momentum for the business in 2024.

"Sedus Stoll AG grew profitably last year," explains Daniel Kittner, spokesman of the board of Sedus Stoll AG. "Our innovative and on-trend approach to product development means we are uniquely placed to meet changing customer demands for new ways of working. This is reflected in Sedus Stoll Group's sales growth in 2023. Together with our network of dealers, we increasingly observe corporate cultures becoming more agile and adaptable in implementing change and major projects. We are responding to this. Our new products for 2024 not only reflect current workplace trends. They actively shape them."

The introduction of the new Futura 2 manufacturing facility at the firm's Geseke site in September 2023 has boosted its ability to meet peak workloads more quickly. The new automated panel cutting facility has reduced lead times and significantly accelerated a range of production processes. This means that the business is better placed to align its manufacturing capacity with the record sales growth of the past two years.

A clear goal: climate neutral by 2025

The Sedus administration and production facilities (Scope 1 & 2) in Dogern and Geseke will be climate neutral by 2025. "On our path to climate neutrality, we want to reduce our direct emissions by 30% by the end of 2025 and then a further 20% by 2030," explains Kittner. "In addition, we have identified further milestones for Sedus by 2025: Sedus will reduce emissions from its fleet by 20%, and by rethinking our energy needs, the use of primary energy will be reduced by around 60%. We plan to optimise packaging by around 15% and around 80% of the wood we use for our furniture production will be sourced from sustainable forestry by 2025."

You don't just need to take the word of Sedus for it. These ambitions are endorsed by external bodies, with Sedus receiving a Gold sustainability accreditation from EcoVadis. This rating means that Sedus is one of the 5% of companies worldwide that have been recognised for their social, ethical and ecological policies in pursuit of meaningful corporate social responsibility.

Another certification is "SA8000" for social responsibility in the workplace. "We are proud that Sedus is one of only 14 companies in Germany to be certified with SA8000," says Kittner. "With SA8000, we guarantee that a socially responsible management system is properly implemented, monitored and applied both at Sedus itself and throughout our supply chain."

