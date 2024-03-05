In response to its customers' needs, Sweden's Dyenamo has added several new perovskite product lines and increased production of materials for the full range of perovskite solar cell designs. Dyenamo, a Swedish manufacturer of solar cell materials, has expanded the range and the volume of production of its perovskite materials with the addition of five new fullerene acceptors. "The main reason for launching the new products was to supply emerging perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell manufacturers. They need high-purity perovskite salts, self-assembled monolayer molecules, acceptor materials, ...

