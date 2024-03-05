Shanghai Lujiazui Financial City Authority: Shanghai's Lujiazui adds 5 global asset management institutions

SHANGHAI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five global asset management institutions, including Aspect Capital and Schroders Capital, have signed agreements to settle in Shanghai's Lujiazui Financial City, said local authorities.

According to Xiao Jian, head of Lujiazui administration bureau under the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Lujiazui Financial City has so far attracted more than 8,000 financial institutions.

Lujiazui has become an important cluster for global asset management institutions in China. It now boasts about 80 percent of foreign-funded asset management institutions, 40 percent of foreign-funded corporate banks, nearly one-third of public fund management companies, and nearly one quarter of insurance asset management institutions of the total in the country, Xiao said.

More than 80 world-renowned financial institutions from 13 countries have established over 120 foreign asset management institutions in Lujiazui.

"Lujiazui is an important gathering place and business expansion place for global asset management institutions in China. We are very honored to have the opportunity to join the Global Asset Management Partner Program. We also hope that through this signing, we can contribute to building Lujiazui into the core area of a global asset management center and accelerating Shanghai's entry into the forefront of global asset management center cities," Li You, Chief Compliance Officer of Aspect Capital (China) Limited.

"Shanghai has made a great stride in pushing for financial openness and attracting more global financial institutions and investors. The next step could be to take advantage the special status of Shanghai Free Trade Zone and Lingang special area to develop an off-shore financial system, adopting the most advanced financial business models and regulatory regimes," said Yan Hong, professor of finance of Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance, Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

