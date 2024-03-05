Dental Infections Control Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Dental Infections Control Market - By Offering (Consumables and Single-Use Products (Cleaning and Sterilization Products, Unit Water-Line Cleaning Management Products, Saliva Ejectors, Others), Equipment (Cleaning Monitors, Ultrasonic Cleaning Units, Sterilization Equipment)), By End User (Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutions, Dental Laboratories)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Dental Infections Control Market is valued at US$1.32 Billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 2.24 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Dental Infections Control Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 1.32 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 2.24 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 7.03% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Segments Covered By Offering and End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Dental infection control, also referred to as preventive measures during dental patient treatments, involves the implementation of procedures to prevent the transmission of diseases within dental clinics. Prior to any treatment, surfaces such as dental chairs, lights, drawer handles, and countertops are meticulously cleaned and decontaminated to mitigate the risk of infection spread. The burgeoning growth of dentistry plays a pivotal role in driving market expansion for dental infection control.

Additionally, the increasing prevalence of bacterial and viral infections, coupled with the implementation of infection control programs to curb transmission, the growing elderly population, the rising incidence of dental conditions, lifestyle changes, and the growing importance of infection control in dental practices are key factors propelling the dental infection control market.

Furthermore, advancements in technology and modernization of dental equipment, along with heightened research and development endeavours, will create new opportunities and platforms for market expansion in the foreseeable future. However, challenges such as the rising cost of infection control measures and inadequate cleaning of surgical equipment may impede market growth during the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Dental Infections Control Market:

3D Dental

3M Company

A-dec, Inc

Air Techniques Inc.

ASA Dental

Biotrol

BMS Dental

Coltene Whaledent Ag

Crosstex International Inc.

Dentisan

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holding Corporation

First Medical

GC Corporation

Getinge AB

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. Inc.

KaVo Kerr Group

Laboratoire Septodont

maxill Inc.

Owens & Minor Inc.

Schulke & Mayr GmbH

Steris, Plc

Tuttnauer

Young Innovations, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The escalating burden of dental infections and periodontal diseases, coupled with rising demand for dental care facilities and surgical procedures, the expanding dental care workforce, and technological advancements, are among the prevailing factors driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the stringent enforcement of infection control programs and access to medical reimbursement policies are expected to provide further impetus to market expansion. Additionally, the increasing frequency of dental visits is contributing to the market's growth trajectory.

Challenges:

Keeping pace with the latest advancements in infection control technologies and techniques requires continuous training and investment, which may pose challenges for some dental practices. Nevertheless, the rising expenses associated with infection control and insufficient cleaning of surgical equipment stand out as primary hindrances, among other factors, likely to impede market expansion and pose challenges for the dental infection control market during the mentioned forecast period.

The adoption of rigorous infection control protocols, such as routine sterilization of instruments and utilization of disposable items, can result in substantial financial burdens for dental practices, especially for smaller clinics or those operating in resource-constrained environments.

Regional Trends:

The North American Dental Infections Control market is expected to register a major market share. The increasing occurrence of dental conditions, the expansion of dental practices and laboratories, and the rising governmental backing for dental healthcare are anticipated to be significant drivers fueling the growth of the market for dental infection control products.

Besides, the Asia Pacific regional market had a substantial share of the market. Elements such as the escalating prevalence of dental infections, growing demand for innovative cosmetic procedures and dental surgeries, augmented healthcare spending, enhanced healthcare facilities, rising disposable incomes, and comprehensive insurance coverage are among the pivotal drivers fostering market expansion in this region.

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Company ("BD") and STERIS plc Company had entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase of surgical instrumentation, laparoscopic instrumentation, and sterilization container assets for $540 million. STERIS had projected that the acquisition would be eligible for a tax benefit associated with goodwill that is deductible from income, amounting to approximately $60 million in present value.

In March 2023, 3M, a provider of oral-care solutions, unveils its digital dentistry technology at the International Dental Show 2023. This innovation aims to revolutionize direct treatment for oral diseases, marking the introduction of one of the most advanced dental technologies available in the market.

Segmentation of Dental Infections Control Market

By Offering-

Consumables and Single-Use Products Cleaning and Sterilization Products Unit Water-Line Cleaning Management Products Saliva Ejectors Others

Equipment's Cleaning Monitors Ultrasonic Cleaning Units Sterilization Equipment



By End User -

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutions

Dental Laboratories

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

