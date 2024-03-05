Conducted in the United States and France, the OP5-003 Trial is the first Omnipod 5 study to include international participants.

The OP5-003 Trial Presentation and Insulet Symposium will convey the importance of automated insulin delivery (AID) technology as Standard of Care.

An expanded set of Omnipod 5 Real-World Evidence with more than 100,000 users will also be presented, showing positive outcomes and insights to guide system use and optimization.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, will present new clinical evidence related to the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) taking place March 6 9, 2024 in Florence, Italy, and online.

"We are thrilled to unveil the results of our inaugural randomized controlled trial with groundbreaking insights from international Omnipod 5 users," said Dr. Trang Ly MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Insulet Senior Vice President and Medical Director. "This evidence further demonstrates the superiority of Omnipod 5 for people with diabetes and validates the importance of AID as the standard of care worldwide. Completion of this trial represents a key step forward in increasing global access to this technology."

The OP5-003 international randomized controlled trial results will be presented by Professor Eric Renard, MD, PhD of Montpellier University Hospital on Friday, March 8. Professor Renard will present evidence of the efficacy and safety of the automated Omnipod 5 System compared to insulin pump therapy with a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) in adults with type 1 diabetes in the United States and France. It is the first Omnipod 5 randomized controlled trial to date, and the first time the system has been evaluated in participants living outside of the United States.

Omnipod 5 Real-World Evidence will also be shared during an oral presentation on Saturday, March 9 by Dr. Fraser Gibb, PhD FRCP Consultant Physician, Edinburgh Centre for Endocrinology Diabetes and Honorary Clinical Reader, University of Edinburgh UK, as well as through three poster presentations.

"The Omnipod 5 Real-World Evidence database continues to provide a wealth of information for healthcare providers looking to understand the system's performance and optimization under real-world conditions," said Dr. Gibb. "Insulet's tubeless AID innovation is having a remarkable impact on people with diabetes across all age groups with diverse insulin needs. The importance of this database and the insights it provides healthcare providers cannot be overstated."

With data on more than 100,000 users in the U.S. now available, Dr. Gibb and others will share new insights, including outcomes for those using the system for more than one year, data on users with low insulin requirements, and how the system responds to a missed meal bolus in the real world.

An earlier analysis of the Real-World Evidence database as of July 2023 was recently published in Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics. The paper presents the largest published U.S. dataset in the current AID landscape and demonstrates positive clinical outcomes under real-world conditions across a diverse population, including prior pump and MDI users, those on Medicare and Medicaid, and across all age groups greater than two years. Users at an average target of 110 mg/dL achieved nearly 70% Time in Range while maintaining very low rates of hypoglycemia.

ATTD Presentations and Events

Insulet will sponsor a symposium on Wednesday, March 6 from 2:40 4:10 p.m. CET in Hall G Basilica, entitled "The Omnipod 5 Era: How Tubeless Innovation Helps Automated Insulin Delivery Become Standard of Care." Chaired by Dr. Ly, the symposium will focus on Omnipod 5 and the importance of AID technology as standard of care for people with diabetes. Clinical evidence from Insulet's Omnipod 5 Real-World Evidence database and results from the Company's EVOLUTION Study (the first feasibility study of Insulet's work to advance their AID algorithm) will be presented. Dr. Ly will also provide a Company update on future product innovations.

Speakers will include:

Dr. Paolo di Bartolo, Chief of Ravenna Diabetes Center at the Romagna Local Health Authority in Italy

Prof. May Ng, OBE Honorary Professor, Consultant Pediatric Endocrinologist at Mersey West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, Edge Hill University and University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom

Dr. Martin de Bock, Associate Professor and Pediatric Endocrinologist at the University of Otago, Christchurch in New Zealand

Dr. Trang Ly, Senior Vice President, Medical Director at Insulet Corporation in the United States

A total of eight posters and presentations on the Omnipod 5 System and the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System will be presented at ATTD

Oral Presentations

Friday, March 8, 9:30 10:30 a.m. CET Session 4, Hall I

Oral Presentation O074 - Efficacy and Safety of the Automated Omnipod 5 System Compared to Insulin Pump Therapy in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes: A Randomized Controlled Trial with Professor Eric Renard

Saturday, March 9, 11:30 1:00 p.m. CET Session 9, Hall I

Oral Presentation O075 Real-World Glycemic Outcomes of 71,679 Adults with Type 1 Diabetes Using the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System with Cloud-Based Data Management with Dr. Fraser Gibb

Poster Presentations

e-Poster EV083 Real-World Glycemic Outcomes of 29,783 Children and Adolescents with Type 1 Diabetes Using the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System with Cloud-Based Data Management with Dr. Fiona Campbell

e-Poster EV099 Use of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System with Low (Fewer than 5 Units) Insulin Requirements: Real-World Evidence withDr. Greg Forlenza

e-Poster EV095 Automatic Glucose Correction Following a Missed Meal Bolus with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System: Real-World Evidence with Dr. Laya Ekhlaspour

e-Poster EV157 Next Generation Automated Insulin Delivery Algorithm for Omnipod: Assessment of Safety in a Supervised Hotel Setting with Dr. Tom Wilkinson

e-Poster EV338 Real-World Outcomes of a Tubeless Insulin Management System in 241 Australians Living with Type 1 Diabetes with Dr. Ben Nash

e-Poster EV456 The Insulin Experience Study: Comparing French Users' Experience with Tubeless Insulin Pumps, Tubed Pumps, and Hybrid Closed Loops with Professor Jean-Pierre Riveline

e-Poster presentations will be available throughout the entire conference.

Exhibit Hall Activities and Programs

As part of Insulet's efforts to improve access to diabetes technology, Insulet will host a presentation, "Policy Development in HCL Technology the Pathway to Equitable Access" at the Omnipod booth on the Exhibit Hall floor. Professor Partha Kar of the United Kingdom will be Insulet's guest speaker. This presentation will take place on Thursday, March 7 at 12:00 p.m. CET and Friday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m. CET.

Insulet representatives will be available to provide Omnipod product demonstrations to conference attendees, offering healthcare professionals the chance to experience Omnipod DASH and Omnipod 5 first-hand.

