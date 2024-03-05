Phoenix Contact Middle East and IIPD Launch Hands-On PLCnext Technology Course

Dubai, UAE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We're happy to announce our collaboration with Phoenix Contact to introduce the 'PLCnext Technology' course to the region. Tailored for industry professionals and university students, this course offers comprehensive, hands-on experience with next-generation PLC technology. Notably, it's the first PLCnext course approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in the United Arab Emirates. We're excited to expand its reach to Saudi Arabia in the upcoming months."

The "PLCnext Technology" course, centred on Phoenix Contact's next-generation PLC, delves into Industrial Information and Communication Technology (Industrial ICT). This comprehensive course caters to a diverse audience, including end users, systems integrators, asset owners, young professionals, and graduates. Participants can expect to acquire extensive and practical hands-on experience with the PLCnext platform, providing them with invaluable skills and insights into the latest advancements in industrial automation.

"We are thrilled to unveil this dynamic collaboration and venture into the new frontier of PLC technology equipped with built-in IIoT capability," expressed Farooq Mohammed Ali, Managing Partner of IIPD. "This course represents a significant addition to our existing curriculum, presenting students and professionals alike with an opportunity to elevate their understanding of PLC and IIoT concepts within a real-world, hands-on teaching environment offered by our state-of-the-art laboratory."

"Transferring knowledge and sharing it with others will result in new forms of coexistence and technological progress," remarked Pradeep Menon, Segment Manager IMA of Phoenix Contact Middle East. "Through this collaboration, students will learn to adopt the latest PLC technologies and gain invaluable hands-on experience. As Phoenix Contact continues its focus on developing solutions for electrification, networking, and automation to realize the vision of the All Electric Society, this partnership with IIPD marks a significant milestone in our journey."

The course modules address the following aspects:

Understanding IIoT Technology and Remote Access for Industrial Field Systems

The Benefits of Implementing Remote Data Acquisition

Alarms and Data Logging

How to Manage and Integrate Remote Data in the Cloud

Visualizing Field Data

Further information about the course, please reach out to us.

Phoenix Contact PLCnext Course | Hands on Certified Training (iipdglobal.com)

About IIPD

Founded in 2016, IIPD is one of the leading training institutes in the Middle East region. The Institute offers innovative technical and professional development courses. It is approved by KHDA (Knowledge & Human Development Authority) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and by TVTC in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is authorized to provide Technical and Occupational Skills Training and Professional & Management Development Training. The IIPD mission is to support and elevate people with upskilling and reskilling programs, making a difference to their lives and the organizations to which they belong.

About PHOENIX CONTACT

Under a global umbrella brand, Phoenix Contact offers innovative products, solutions, and digitalization expertise for the electrification, networking, and automation of all sectors of the economy and infrastructure. For the past 100 years, the family-run company has empowered industry and society to transform into a sustainable world with long-term growth prospects for everyone. Phoenix Contact has five production sites in Germany and eleven abroad, with more than 55 sales subsidiaries and 40 representations. Its mission is to provide the best possible solution for your electrical engineering tasks. Phoenix Contact Middle East in the United Arab Emirates is an independent subsidiary with local management, sales, training, support, and logistics operations. Their reliable presence in the region brings Phoenix Contact's products and expertise into closer proximity to their clients and partners in the Middle East.

About KHDA

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) is the educational quality assurance and regulatory authority of the Government of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It oversees the private education sector in Dubai, including early childhood education centres, schools, higher education providers, and training institutes.

