Viasat, Inc.: Viasat Chosen To Power Inflight Connectivity on Icelandair's New Airbus Aircraft

Fast, Streaming Wi-Fi to Further Enhance Passenger Experience Onboard the New Fleet

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that Icelandair has selected its industry-leading inflight Wi-Fi solution for the airline's new fleet of Airbus aircraft. The new fleet is expected to service routes between Iceland and Europe as well as transatlantic flights, and is scheduled to begin delivery in Q4 CY 2024, marking the first Airbus aircraft to be operated by Icelandair.

To support Icelandair's passenger experience goals, Viasat's satellite connectivity service will be configured to provide a high-quality, fast online experience on all routes it serves, including streaming entertainment, and real-time productivity tools, keeping passengers and crew connected throughout the flight.

While providing fast in-flight connectivity across popular flight corridors and busy airport hubs, Icelandair will benefit from Viasat's focus on serving the aviation market - which it does through a combination of high throughput satellite capacity and the ability to flex that capacity, to meet demand where it peaks and is most concentrated. Thanks to this, together Viasat and Icelandair can provide a consistently high quality, high-speed, and content-rich in-flight Wi-Fi experience, even during times of intense demand.

"For several years now, we have enjoyed a great partnership with Icelandair while servicing its complete Boeing 737 MAX fleet," said Don Buchman, VP and GM, Commercial Aviation at Viasat. "We understand the patterns of Icelandair's operation and passenger demand for in-flight Wi-Fi, and we are excited to extend this experience and trust to include fast and resilient connectivity on the new Airbus aircraft."

"By expanding our high-speed streaming Wi-Fi offering to the new aircraft, we are doubling down on the state-of-the-art connectivity that has become a highly sought-after element of the Icelandair passenger experience," said Helga Huld Bjarnadóttir, Director Product and Service Management, Icelandair. "Viasat has proven to be an innovative and trusted partner for how we approach the future of Wi-Fi at Icelandair, and we look forward to continuing this into the future."

For more information about Viasat's in-flight connectivity solutions, please visit the Company's Commercial Aviation page at vsat.co/commercial-aviation

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X or YouTube.

Copyright © 2024 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements related to Viasat and Icelandair's relationship; the introduction of Viasat's IFC services on Icelandair's new and existing aircraft; the enhanced internet experience passengers and crew can expect; the availability, capabilities and performance of the Viasat in-flight internet equipment, and the ability to direct capacity to demand. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.