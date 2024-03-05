Anzeige
05.03.2024 | 12:38
Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference March 14, 2024

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced that Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference, taking place virtually on March 14th, 2024.

The Company's presentation will take place at 10:00 am ET on Thursday, March 14, 2024, and can be accessed directly on the official Sidoti Conference website.

The webcast will also be archived and available for replay at https://investors.zomedica.com/.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit https://www.zomedica.com.

Follow Zomedica

Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations
investors@zomedica.com
1-734-369-2555

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
