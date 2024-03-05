Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - The second edition of ADFO Summit was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday, first of March. Fridays are an unusual day to host a business gathering in the UAE, but not for Abu Dhabi Family Office Summit, known as "ADFO Summit".

Debuting in 2023, the ADFO Summit introduced a fresh paradigm for networking, curated specifically for both local and international families seeking unparalleled connectivity. Spearheaded by Mr. Obediah Ayton, the ADFO Summit has become synonymous with innovation, boasting a distinctive concept characterized by novel stage setups, esteemed speakers, bespoke networking environments, and an ambiance tailored to foster candid conversations among Family Offices and UHNW individuals.

Reflecting on this pioneering approach, Obediah Ayton remarked, "After years of attending networking events, I sought to pioneer a concept that delivers enduring value to its participants. Thus, I dared to redefine the layout, format, stage dynamics, attendee profile, and overall networking model."

The ADFO Summit attracted a total of 292 attendees throughout the day, including 151 representatives from Family Offices, 23 delegates from distinct investment institutions, and various summit partners.

On behalf of Siraj Holdings international (Part of Al Otaiba Group), Managing Director Khadeer Shariff said, "I want to express my deepest gratitude for organizing such a phenomenal event. The Abu Dhabi Family Office Summit was not just an event; it was a catalyst for meaningful discussions, innovation, and collaboration."

The second edition of this distinguished family office gathering, ADFO Summit 2.0, spotlighted the burgeoning momentum propelling the Gulf region into a hub for high-net-worth families. Madhu Koneru, Family Principal of Kcap Holding, led a riveting fireside chat addressing the growing relevance of family offices in the region. This was followed by a dynamic panel discussion featuring industry stalwarts such as Suresh Vaidhyanathan, CEO of Ghassan Aboud Group; Khadeer Shariff, Managing Director of Al Siraj Holding; and Sikander Hazir, COO of Dawood Group.

Sam Tidswell-Norrish, Managing Director & Founding Team Member at Motive Partners, lauded the ADFO Summit as a beacon of thought leadership and discerning networking, stating, "In a landscape inundated with events, it's imperative to select those that seamlessly blend esteemed attendees with an environment conducive to forging new connections and relationships. The ADFO Summit accomplishes precisely that, offering insightful content alongside an exclusive assembly of attendees."

Following the resounding success of ADFO Summit 2.0, the team is gearing up for ADFO Summit 3.0, scheduled for May 30th & 31st.

